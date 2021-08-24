Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Thirsty truck? Here's Canon City's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNXxr_0bbJzQU500

(CANON CITY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.43 per gallon on diesel were available in the Canon City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Canon City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Alta Convenience at 1501 Central Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr..

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.51, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alta Convenience

1501 Central Avenue, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.64
$3.66
$3.16

Gasamat

1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.09
$3.37

U Pump It

115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.60
$3.80
$4.00
$3.52

Exxon

2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.59

Conoco

1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$4.03
$4.28
$3.59

Loaf 'N Jug

912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

