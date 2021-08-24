Thirsty truck? Here's Canon City's cheapest diesel

(CANON CITY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.43 per gallon on diesel were available in the Canon City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Canon City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Alta Convenience at 1501 Central Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr..

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.51, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Alta Convenience 1501 Central Avenue, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.64 $ 3.66 $ 3.16

Gasamat 1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.37

U Pump It 115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 4.00 $ 3.52

Exxon 2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Conoco 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 4.03 $ 4.28 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.