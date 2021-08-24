Cancel
O'neill, NE

Diesel price check: This is Oneill's cheapest station

Posted by 
O'Neill Today
O'Neill Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZyv8_0bbJzOxr00

(ONEILL, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Oneill, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oneill area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

202 E Douglas St, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.58
$3.19

Pump & Pantry

328 W Douglas St, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

204 E Us-20, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

O'Neill Today

O'Neill Today

O'Neill, NE
ABOUT

With O'Neill Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

