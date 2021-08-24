Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in La Grange

(LA GRANGE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in La Grange they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the La Grange area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1704 E Sh-71 Bypasshad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 140 W Fannin St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 1871 Sh-71, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 2247 W Sh-71, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Exxon 2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Texaco 1310 Us-77 N, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Chevron 103 W Travis St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.