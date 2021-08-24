Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in La Grange
(LA GRANGE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in La Grange they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the La Grange area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1704 E Sh-71 Bypasshad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 140 W Fannin St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.00
$3.30
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.59
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
