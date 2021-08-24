Cancel
La Grange, TX

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in La Grange

La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bbJz9oD00

(LA GRANGE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in La Grange they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the La Grange area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1704 E Sh-71 Bypasshad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 140 W Fannin St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$3.30
$2.85

Murphy USA

1871 Sh-71, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.85

Shell

2247 W Sh-71, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85

Exxon

2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Texaco

1310 Us-77 N, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Chevron

103 W Travis St, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

