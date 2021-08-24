Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Page, AZ

Local price review shows diesel prices around Page

Posted by 
Page Times
Page Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bbJz4Oa00

(PAGE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.97 per gallon on diesel were available in the Page area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Page area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Gulf at 701 N Navajo Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.32, listed at Wahweap Marina at 100 Lakeshore Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gulf

701 N Navajo Dr, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.51
$3.68
$3.35

Maverik

701 Tunnel Road, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.52
$3.72
$3.35

Marathon

901 N Us-89, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.51
$3.77
$3.36

Conoco

910 Copper Mine Rd, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.69
$3.44

All American Fuels

57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.59
$3.89
$3.48

Shell

1501 Coppermine Rd, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.29
$3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Page Times

Page Times

Page, AZ
16
Followers
168
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Page Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Page, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Az Rrb Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Both Car Prices and Gas Prices Are Rising, and Fast

Many factors go into the decision of which vehicle to buy. One of the most important of those is fuel economy. Other factors may include performance, comfort, and aesthetics, among other things. When choosing a vehicle to buy, it’s important to stay up with current trends affecting overall vehicle cost. Recent trends are showing that both car and gas prices are rising fast.
Retailfreightwaves.com

Peak used truck prices persist as Class 8 production lags

Used truck prices are running 31% ahead through July compared with the first seven months a year ago as new truck production lags and fleets are holding onto equipment longer, starving auctions and dealerships. The skyrocketing prices could continue into 2022 as manufacturers struggle to turn out finished new trucks...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Energy Industrycbslocal.com

Bladeless Wind Turbines Could Be The Future Of Green Energy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new type of wind turbine could revolutionize how we power our homes while solving a lot of the issues of traditional windmills. Spanish engineer David Yáñez, co-founder of the startup Vortex Bladeless, has designed a new oscillating turbine to shake back and fourth instead of spinning.
EconomyPosted by
FOX2Now

State by state: Here’s how much used car prices went up in June

(iSeeCars) – The global microchip shortage continued to impact used car prices in June as restricted new car supply has led to fewer people trading in their used cars. This diminished supply and increased demand caused used car prices to soar. How much have used car prices gone up? According...
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Food prices are going to rise – and rise substantially

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to meet face to face with a number of food industry leaders (and oh how I missed these first-hand discussions during the pandemic period!). We covered a lot of ground, and the insights that I was able to glean were extremely valuable, allowing me to assess both the current key issues and what future challenges lie ahead.
Economyfoxlexington.com

Which states buy the most expensive used cars?

Used car prices have reached record highs, with the average used car price at $24,710 according to. ’s recent analysis. This is a result of demand outstripping supply and because of consumer preference for more expensive SUVs and trucks over less expensive passenger cars. Car buyers in some states pay...
IndustryPosted by
Fortune

Lumber price falls to $399—down from $1,515 this spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, the price of framing lumber fell to $399 per thousand board feet, according to data provided to Fortune by Fastmarkets Random Lengths, an industry trade publication. That marks the 11th consecutive week that the price of lumber is down.
Industryroselawgroupreporter.com

BisNow Reports: The lumber bubble has burst

After lumber set an all-time price record of $1,515 per thousand board feet in May, the “cash” market price dropped to $472 per thousand board feet in the first week of August, according to data from trade publication Fastmarkets Random Lengths reported by Fortune. The highest price that lumber fetched by the same metric in the summer of 2018 was $582.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Lumber Prices Keep Tight Grip On Shippers And Importers

For lumber suppliers, the tight supply and mile-high price of lumber that impacted construction projects nationwide this spring continue to cause frustration. But builders and homeowners remain optimistic as prices have since fallen to $479 per thousand board feet, down 68% since peaking in May at an all-time high of $1,515. Fortune reported that prices have dropped for the ninth consecutive week.
TravelTravelPulse

Running on Empty: Car Rentals In Dire Shortage

A wise, simple statement from an industry expert who raised flags to TravelPulse Canada last month about the car rental market. Stuart MacDonald, founder of Expedia.ca and now an industry consultant, first told us how severe the impact the pandemic was having on the rental car market, one that as we all started talking about pent-up demand, possibly overlooked.
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Brokerage revenue soars for carriers amid extended capacity crunch

Chart of the Week: Brokerage Revenue as a Percent of Total, Revenue per Driver per Week – Dry Van Consolidated SONAR: BROREV.VCNS, DRVREV.VCFOO. According to Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) data, brokerage revenue as a percent of total hit an all-time high this past June with a value of 22.01%. This is occurring at the same time as near-record revenue efficiency is being hit on the asset side. When these two values move higher together, it is an indication that this is as good as it gets for asset-based carriers.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Gas Prices Affected by the COVID-19 Delta Variant?

If you’re always aware of your car’s gas mileage and check prices whenever you drive past a gas station or freak out after pulling up to the pump, you’re not alone. Nowadays, you can never know what to expect when it comes to gas prices, which can make you uneasy. But authorities aren’t to blame every time you see a price hike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy