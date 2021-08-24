Local price review shows diesel prices around Page
(PAGE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.97 per gallon on diesel were available in the Page area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Page area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Gulf at 701 N Navajo Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.32, listed at Wahweap Marina at 100 Lakeshore Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.51
$3.68
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.52
$3.72
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.51
$3.77
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.69
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.59
$3.89
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.29
$3.56
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
