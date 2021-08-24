Local price review shows diesel prices around Page

(PAGE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.97 per gallon on diesel were available in the Page area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Page area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Gulf at 701 N Navajo Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.32, listed at Wahweap Marina at 100 Lakeshore Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gulf 701 N Navajo Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.51 $ 3.68 $ 3.35

Maverik 701 Tunnel Road, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.35

Marathon 901 N Us-89, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.51 $ 3.77 $ 3.36

Conoco 910 Copper Mine Rd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.44

All American Fuels 57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.48

Shell 1501 Coppermine Rd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.