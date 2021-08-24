Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Nashville stations charging $0.30 extra
(NASHVILLE, AR) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Nashville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Nashville area went to Shell at 1419 Leslie St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Exxon at 502 Mine St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Nashville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.61
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.61
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.61
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
