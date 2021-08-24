Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Nashville stations charging $0.30 extra

(NASHVILLE, AR) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Nashville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Nashville area went to Shell at 1419 Leslie St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Exxon at 502 Mine St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Nashville area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1419 Leslie St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.61 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1700 S 4Th St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ 3.09

Shell 186 Ar-27 S, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.61 $ 3.09

Shell 1100 S 4Th St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Exxon 502 Mine St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.