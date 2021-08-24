Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Marshville
(MARSHVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marshville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Marshville area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Marshville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
