Marshville, NC

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Marshville

Marshville Daily
 8 days ago
(MARSHVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marshville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marshville area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Marshville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

6706 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.99

Speedway

308 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

