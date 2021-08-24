Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Big Bear Lake

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Big Bear Lake they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Big Bear Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at 76 at 41339 Big Bear Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

76 41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.