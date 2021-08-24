Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Socorro
(SOCORRO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Socorro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Shell at 924 S California St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Shell at 924 S California St.
The average price across the greater Socorro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.43
$3.73
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
