Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Socorro

(SOCORRO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Socorro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Shell at 924 S California St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Shell at 924 S California St.

The average price across the greater Socorro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 924 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.18

Alon 1104 N California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Exxon 1105 N California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.