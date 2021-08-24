Cancel
Socorro, NM

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Socorro

 8 days ago
(SOCORRO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Socorro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Shell at 924 S California St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Shell at 924 S California St.

The average price across the greater Socorro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

924 S California St, Socorro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.43
$3.73
$3.18

Alon

1104 N California St, Socorro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.18

Exxon

1105 N California St, Socorro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Socorro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

