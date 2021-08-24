Cancel
Fayette, AL

Fayette diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Fayette News Beat
 8 days ago
(FAYETTE, AL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Fayette, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fayette area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 308 25Th St Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 308 25Th St Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Fayette area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

308 25Th St Ne, Fayette
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fayette News Beat

Fayette, AL
ABOUT

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

