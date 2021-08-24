Fayette diesel price check reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(FAYETTE, AL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Fayette, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fayette area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 308 25Th St Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 308 25Th St Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Fayette area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
