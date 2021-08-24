Cancel
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.36

Vandalia News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NksS1_0bbJykIM00

(VANDALIA, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.36 if you’re buying diesel in Vandalia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Vandalia area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 1310 N 8Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 10 Hwy I-70, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.09

Jack Flash

1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

101 Mattes Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$3.09

Fast Stop

1722 Hillsboro Rd, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.25

Pilot Travel Center

10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.78
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

