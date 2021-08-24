Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Windsor
(WINDSOR, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Windsor, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Windsor area went to Shell at 211 Us-13 Byp, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 211 Us-13 Byp, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Windsor area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
