Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, NC

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Windsor

Posted by 
Windsor Today
Windsor Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bbJyjPd00

(WINDSOR, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Windsor, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Windsor area went to Shell at 211 Us-13 Byp, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 211 Us-13 Byp, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Windsor area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

211 Us-13 Byp, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Shell

109 Us-13 Byp, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Shell

125 Us 13-17 S, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Windsor Today

Windsor Today

Windsor, NC
20
Followers
152
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Windsor Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Stable As Demand Goes Down

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota went up .6 cents per gallon last week averaging $3.02 a gallon. GasBuddy's daily survey of nearly 2,900 stations in the state is 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and is 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Prices Stable As Demand Goes Down

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota went up .6 cents per gallon last week averaging $3.02 a gallon. GasBuddy's daily survey of nearly 2,900 stations in the state is 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and is 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy