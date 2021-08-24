Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Windsor

(WINDSOR, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Windsor, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Windsor area went to Shell at 211 Us-13 Byp, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 211 Us-13 Byp, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Windsor area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 211 Us-13 Byp, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 109 Us-13 Byp, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 125 Us 13-17 S, Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.