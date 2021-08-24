Cancel
Romeo, MI

Romeo diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30

Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NapBg_0bbJyheB00

(ROMEO, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Romeo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Romeo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Kroger at 64660 Van Dyke Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Mobil at 433 E Saint Clair St.

The average price across the greater Romeo area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kroger

64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29

Valero

20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Meijer

8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.29

Shell

200 N Main St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.49
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.49

Marathon

13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.49

Mobil

433 E Saint Clair St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Romeo News Watch

Romeo News Watch

Romeo, MI
14
Followers
172
Post
646
Views
With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

