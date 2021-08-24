Romeo diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(ROMEO, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Romeo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Romeo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Kroger at 64660 Van Dyke Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Mobil at 433 E Saint Clair St.

The average price across the greater Romeo area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kroger 64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Valero 20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Meijer 8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Shell 200 N Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.49

Marathon 13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Mobil 433 E Saint Clair St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.