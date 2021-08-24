Romeo diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.30
(ROMEO, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Romeo area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Romeo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Kroger at 64660 Van Dyke Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Mobil at 433 E Saint Clair St.
The average price across the greater Romeo area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.49
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
