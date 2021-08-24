Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Old Town
(OLD TOWN, FL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Old Town, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
