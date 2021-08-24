Cancel
Old Town, FL

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Old Town

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbdoT_0bbJyfsj00

(OLD TOWN, FL) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Old Town, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

25807 Se Us-19, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.15

Shell

25850 Se Us-19, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.15

Chevron

7680 N Us-19, Fanning Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

