Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Lexington station
(LEXINGTON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.23 if you’re buying diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lexington area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2035 S Green Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 2222 Ok-74, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.14
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
