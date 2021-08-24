Cancel
Lexington, OK

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Lexington station

Lexington News Watch
 8 days ago
(LEXINGTON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.23 if you’re buying diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lexington area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2035 S Green Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 2222 Ok-74, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2035 S Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.96

Conoco

1807 N Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Country Store

225 N Green Ave, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.14
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Phillips 66

2222 Ok-74, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.19

Shell

2425 Ok-74, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
ABOUT

With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

