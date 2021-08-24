Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Lexington station

(LEXINGTON, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.23 if you’re buying diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lexington area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2035 S Green Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 2222 Ok-74, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2035 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Conoco 1807 N Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Country Store 225 N Green Ave, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Phillips 66 2222 Ok-74, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Shell 2425 Ok-74, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.