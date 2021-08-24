Dalhart diesel prices: $0.05/gallon savings at Dalhart's cheapest station
(DALHART, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Dalhart area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dalhart area on Tuesday, found that Toot'n Totum at 624 Denver Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 313 Peach Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.34
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.35
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.34
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
