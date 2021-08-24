Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Wiggins
(WIGGINS, MS) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Wiggins, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wiggins area went to Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 1515 W Central Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Wiggins area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.74
$3.04
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.29
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.30
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
