Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Wiggins

(WIGGINS, MS) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Wiggins, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wiggins area went to Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 1515 W Central Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wiggins area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 2.86

Exxon 1400 Us-49, Perkinston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 2.87

Marathon 1220 W Central Ave, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 3333 Us-49, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Circle K 1911 S Azeala Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.94

Chevron 1515 W Central Ave, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.