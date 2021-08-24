Cancel
Wiggins, MS

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Wiggins

Wiggins News Watch
Wiggins News Watch
 8 days ago
(WIGGINS, MS) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Wiggins, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wiggins area went to Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.86 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 1515 W Central Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wiggins area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1047 Frontage Rd, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.74
$3.04
$2.86

Exxon

1400 Us-49, Perkinston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.29
$2.87

Marathon

1220 W Central Ave, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89

Chevron

3333 Us-49, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.89

Circle K

1911 S Azeala Rd, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.30
$2.94

Chevron

1515 W Central Ave, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Wiggins News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

