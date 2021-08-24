Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Magee

(MAGEE, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Magee they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Magee area went to Exxon at 1539 Simpson Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Magee area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 2.71

Murphy USA 1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 2.71

CEFCO 1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Chevron 303 Pinola Dr, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 1304 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 203 Raleigh Dr, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.