Magee, MS

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Magee

Posted by 
Magee Updates
Magee Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bbJyHtP00

(MAGEE, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Magee they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Magee area went to Exxon at 1539 Simpson Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Magee area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.71

Murphy USA

1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.86
$3.16
$2.71

CEFCO

1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.77

Chevron

303 Pinola Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

1304 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

203 Raleigh Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Magee Updates

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
