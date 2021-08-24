Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Magee
(MAGEE, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Magee they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Magee area went to Exxon at 1539 Simpson Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Magee area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.86
$3.16
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
