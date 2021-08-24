Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pearsall, TX

Diesel: Pearsall's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GT7eK_0bbJyF7x00

(PEARSALL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.25 depending on where in Pearsall they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pearsall area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Valero at 604 N Oak St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Exxon at 111 N Ih-35.

The average price across the greater Pearsall area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

604 N Oak St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.87

Exxon

111 N Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.59
$3.12

Valero

110 S Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.48
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall, TX
24
Followers
174
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearsall, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Agriculturengtnews.com

CleanBay Renewables, bp Team Up to Turn Poultry Litter into RNG

Bp and CleanBay Renewables have signed a 15-year agreement where bp will purchase renewable natural gas (RNG) processed from poultry litter – a mixture of manure, feathers and bedding – and sell it as fuel for the U.S. transportation sector. CleanBay manages this process by mixing poultry litter with water...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Hydrogen could fuel U.S. energy transition. But is it safe?

Lynn Rigsbee was sitting on her couch on a Tuesday morning last year when an explosion knocked her to the floor. The blast came from a hydrogen plant a few hundred feet from her house in Long View, N.C., northwest of Charlotte. It broke doors loose from deadbolts, shattered windows and blasted a hole through her roof.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Grist

Report: Oil companies are burning off natural gas — and leaving regulators in the dark

Billions of cubic feet of natural gas are burned off in U.S. oil and gas fields every year, wasting the fossil fuel and emitting greenhouse gases without actually generating energy. In Texas alone, state regulators have permitted companies to burn more than a million cubic feet of gas every day since 2019. Combined, that would be enough natural gas to supply 15 million homes’ annual gas needs.
Environmenttheiet.org

Fossil fuel-free steel manufactured and sold for the first time

Swedish firm Hybrit has sold the world’s first steel that has been manufactured entirely without the use of fossil fuels. According to McKinsey, the steel industry accounts for around 8 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, so a carbon-free product could go a long way to helping nations reach net-zero carbon by 2050, as laid out in the Paris Agreement.
Trafficyourmoney.com

Motorway services hike fuel prices: how to keep costs down

A tank of fuel at some service stations will set motorists back an extra £10 compared to the national average, The Daily Mail reports. While the average cost of a litre of unleaded was 135.3p and 136.6p for diesel last week, analysis by the RAC found that average pump prices at motorway forecourts were 149.7p a litre for petrol and 153.7p for diesel.
Industrygcaptain.com

Hydrogen Is Not A Green Alternative For Ships Says New Study

Hydrogen is the most abundant substance in the universe but a new peer-reviewed study suggests that using it to propel ships may create more climate problems than it solves. What is the main problem with using hydrogen as a green alternative to Diesel? According to a new peer-reviewed study, hydrogen is extracted mainly from natural gas, a process that consumes massive amounts of energy and emits large amounts of carbon dioxide. Natural gas production also emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy