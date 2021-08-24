Diesel: Pearsall's cheapest, according to survey
(PEARSALL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.25 depending on where in Pearsall they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pearsall area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Valero at 604 N Oak St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Exxon at 111 N Ih-35.
The average price across the greater Pearsall area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.59
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.48
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
