Diesel: Pearsall's cheapest, according to survey

(PEARSALL, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.25 depending on where in Pearsall they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pearsall area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Valero at 604 N Oak St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Exxon at 111 N Ih-35.

The average price across the greater Pearsall area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 604 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Exxon 111 N Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Valero 110 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.