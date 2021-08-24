Diesel price check: This is Muskegon Heights's cheapest station

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Muskegon Heights they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskegon Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Wesco at 6419 Airline Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Wesco 6419 Airline Hwy, Fruitport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.04

BP 4190 Grand Haven Rd, Norton Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Wesco 2277 E Broadway Ave, Muskegon Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Quality Car Wash & Marathon 1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.12

Marathon 2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.14

Wesco 1487 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.