Muskegon Heights, MI

Diesel price check: This is Muskegon Heights's cheapest station

Muskegon Heights Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSBnY_0bbJy9uq00

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Muskegon Heights they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskegon Heights area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Wesco at 6419 Airline Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Wesco

6419 Airline Hwy, Fruitport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.04

BP

4190 Grand Haven Rd, Norton Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.09

Wesco

2277 E Broadway Ave, Muskegon Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.11

Quality Car Wash & Marathon

1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.37
$3.67
$3.12

Marathon

2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.55
$3.14

Wesco

1487 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

