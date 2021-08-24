Survey of Shallotte diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.25

(SHALLOTTE, NC) You could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on diesel in Shallotte, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Shallotte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Exxon at 359 Whiteville Rd Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lowes Foods Fuel 6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Go Gas 5058 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 4585 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 3.13

Murphy Express 4557 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.13

Circle K 4523 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Shell 4901 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.