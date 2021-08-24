Cancel
Shallotte, NC

Survey of Shallotte diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.25

Shallotte Journal
 8 days ago
(SHALLOTTE, NC) You could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on diesel in Shallotte, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Shallotte area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Exxon at 359 Whiteville Rd Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lowes Foods Fuel

6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99

Go Gas

5058 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

4585 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$3.02
$3.42
$3.13

Murphy Express

4557 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.14
$3.13

Circle K

4523 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.03
$3.39
$3.15

Shell

4901 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.21
$--
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

