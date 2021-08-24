Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Hamilton area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hamilton area went to Chevron at 1705 Military St S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 1705 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.16 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

Love's Travel Stop 1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.