Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hamilton
(HAMILTON, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Hamilton area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hamilton area went to Chevron at 1705 Military St S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.31
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$3.07
$3.42
$3.18
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
