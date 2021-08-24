Cancel
Hamilton, AL

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hamilton

Hamilton News Watch
Hamilton News Watch
 8 days ago
(HAMILTON, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.14 in the greater Hamilton area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hamilton area went to Chevron at 1705 Military St S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

1705 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.31
$3.04

Love's Travel Stop

1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$3.07
$3.42
$3.18
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Hamilton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

