HARDY Celebrates That He's 'Not Her Boyfriend Anymore' In New Proposal Pic
HARDY is a newly-engaged man, and he just shared a photo of the happy moment on Instagram. The country singer-songwriter — whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy — popped the question to Caleigh Ryan. He captioned the engagement picture: “I’m not her boyfriend anymore ❤️” Since sharing the celebratory photo, thousands have left comments congratulating the “Give Heaven Some Hell” artist and his new fiancé, including fellow country singers Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Jake Owen and his latest collaborators, Breland and Dierks Bentley.bobbybones.iheart.com
Comments / 0