Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints West Branch's cheapest

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in West Branch, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the West Branch area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 2445 W Mi-55had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 2015 S Mi-33, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 2445 W Mi-55, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Murphy USA 2762 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Shell 2980 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.25

Mobil 2997 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Marathon 2474 Vern Ct, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 2015 S Mi-33, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.