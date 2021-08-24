Survey of Monroeville diesel prices reveals $0.23 savings at cheapest station
(MONROEVILLE, AL) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroeville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Monroeville area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 3303 S Alabama Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.58
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
