Monroeville, AL

Survey of Monroeville diesel prices reveals $0.23 savings at cheapest station

Monroeville News Beat
 8 days ago
(MONROEVILLE, AL) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroeville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Monroeville area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 3303 S Alabama Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

3303 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.96

Cannon

257 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

20 Al-21 S, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.58
$2.99

Chevron

192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Monroeville, AL
ABOUT

With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

