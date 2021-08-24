Survey of Monroeville diesel prices reveals $0.23 savings at cheapest station

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Savings of as much as $0.23 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroeville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Monroeville area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 3303 S Alabama Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 3303 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Cannon 257 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 20 Al-21 S, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Chevron 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.