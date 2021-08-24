Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Newport
(NEWPORT, OR) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Newport area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Newport area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 960 Sw Coast Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.55 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.79
$3.93
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.61
$3.73
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.81
$3.97
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
