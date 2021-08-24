Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Newport area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Newport area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 960 Sw Coast Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.55 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 960 Sw Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.93 $ 3.55

Town Pump 143 S Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Towne Pump 313 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Fred Meyer 1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.61 $ 3.73 $ 3.59

Chevron 1517 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.81 $ 3.97 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.