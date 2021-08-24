Cancel
Newport, OR

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Newport

Newport Journal
Newport Journal
 8 days ago
(NEWPORT, OR) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Newport area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Newport area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 960 Sw Coast Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.55 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

960 Sw Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.79
$3.93
$3.55

Town Pump

143 S Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.57

Towne Pump

313 N Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.57

Fred Meyer

1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.61
$3.73
$3.59

Chevron

1517 N Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.81
$3.97
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newport Journal

Newport Journal

Newport, OR
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

