Survey of Kill Devil Hills diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Kill Devil Hills they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Shell at 3101 N Croatan Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy.

The average price across the greater Kill Devil Hills area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.13

Crown 2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.17

7-Eleven 6100 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.17

Circle K 1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.52 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Speedway 1822 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.