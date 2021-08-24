Survey of Kill Devil Hills diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Kill Devil Hills they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Shell at 3101 N Croatan Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy.
The average price across the greater Kill Devil Hills area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.66
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.49
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.52
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.70
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
