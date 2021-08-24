Cancel
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Survey of Kill Devil Hills diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06

Posted by 
 8 days ago
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Kill Devil Hills they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Shell at 3101 N Croatan Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy.

The average price across the greater Kill Devil Hills area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.66
$3.13

Crown

2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

CITGO

3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.49
$3.17

7-Eleven

6100 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.17

Circle K

1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.52
$3.85
$3.19

Speedway

1822 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.70
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kill Devil Hills, NC
With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

