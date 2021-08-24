Cancel
Hillsboro, TX

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COpQl_0bbJxYcJ00

(HILLSBORO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Hillsboro they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hillsboro area went to Valero at 221 Nw Ih-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 1501 Corsicana Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.79

Murphy USA

316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.79

Chevron

520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.84

7-Eleven

1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.85

Love's Travel Stop

1501 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.08
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.44
$3.13

Exxon

301 Ih-35 Nw, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
