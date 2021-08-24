Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Hillsboro they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hillsboro area went to Valero at 221 Nw Ih-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 1501 Corsicana Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Chevron 520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.85

Love's Travel Stop 1501 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.13

Exxon 301 Ih-35 Nw, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.