Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hillsboro
(HILLSBORO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Hillsboro they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Hillsboro area went to Valero at 221 Nw Ih-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 1501 Corsicana Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.08
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.44
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
