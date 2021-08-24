Local price review shows diesel prices around Tallulah
(TALLULAH, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Tallulah they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Tallulah area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 227 Us-65 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1503 Us-65 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Tallulah area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.08
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
