Tallulah, LA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Tallulah

Tallulah Journal
 8 days ago
(TALLULAH, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Tallulah they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Tallulah area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 227 Us-65 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1503 Us-65 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Tallulah area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop

227 Us-65 S, Tallulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.08
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.13

Shell

1503 Us-65 S, Tallulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah, LA
With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

