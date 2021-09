SYRACUSE – The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce will take over Maxwelton Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 16, for its annual Chamber golf outing. The outing, which raises money to pour back into the Syracuse community, will host a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A four-man scramble team fee is $450, which can be done online or at Maxwelton the day of the event. Onsite registration opens at 11 a.m. with lunch for all participants taking place at the clubhouse from 11:30-12 p.m. A Golfer Aid Package is also included in the registration fee.