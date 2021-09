Sure the football team, coaches, cheerleader and fans are important for a Saturday in Laramie...but don't go cheap on the all so important TAILGATE PARTY!. Earlier this summer I had a chance to hang out with Wyoming Athletics at the (rain shortened) Summer Bash! Even though that was early in the summer, you could feel the excitement in the air with players, spirit squad members, faculty and coaches. There was even a few moments where I was chatting with a drenched Cowboy's head football coach Craig Bohl and you could tell in his voice that he was ready for September 4th to get here.