SEA GIRT — Over the past month, a group of volunteer residents have been taking part in community clean-up events at Edgemere Park, Crescent Park, The Terrace, Bell Place and Library Green Spaces to help rid the areas of non-native invasive vines via an integrated pest management approach. Councilwoman Diane Anthony said on having non-native invasive plants, “This is not unique to Sea Girt and other municipalities are also making their best efforts based on environmental and scientific evidence based research on how to take care of these non-native invasive vines with the full intent of planting new native species in those areas.”