Powell, WY

Powell Golf Club wins Interclub Championship

Powell Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third year in a row, Powell is the best in the Basin. A team representing the Powell Golf Club clinched its third consecutive Big Horn Basin Interclub Championship on Sunday, besting golfers from Olive Glenn Golf Club (Cody) and Green Hills Golf Course (Worland). The Powell-based team of...

