Yellowstone ends fishing closure, fire restrictions
JACKSON (WNE) — It’s once again OK to fish Yellowstone’s rivers and streams in the afternoon and evening and some fire restrictions have been lifted. On Friday, leaders of the national park rescinded a 2 p.m. fishing closure they had ordered July 24 in response to high water temperatures and unprecedented low stream flows in rivers and streams. Conditions at the time were stressful and even fatal for trout, but now they’re better, the National Park Service said in a release.www.powelltribune.com
