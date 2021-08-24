Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Yellowstone ends fishing closure, fire restrictions

Powell Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON (WNE) — It’s once again OK to fish Yellowstone’s rivers and streams in the afternoon and evening and some fire restrictions have been lifted. On Friday, leaders of the national park rescinded a 2 p.m. fishing closure they had ordered July 24 in response to high water temperatures and unprecedented low stream flows in rivers and streams. Conditions at the time were stressful and even fatal for trout, but now they’re better, the National Park Service said in a release.

www.powelltribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Sunrise, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Yellowstone National Park#Wne#The National Park Service#The Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
AnimalsJSTOR Daily

The Slaughter of Elk at Yellowstone National Park

After a year trapped in quarantine, summer travelers are getting outside to be in nature. National parks are experiencing, as expected, long lines of RVs and backpackers aiming their eyes and cameras at expansive desert vistas, tranquil alpine lakes, and abundant wildlife—apparently timeless scenes apart from human manipulation. The naturalness...
AnimalsBradenton Herald

Tourists’ garbage kills deer at Zion National Park, rangers say

Animals at Zion National Park have gotten so used to being around tourists’ garbage that they can open coolers and trash bags, park rangers said. The overflowing dumpsters and litter at Utah’s most popular park recently led to a deer’s death, officials said Monday. “Last month, Zion wildlife staff did...
TravelPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Yellowstone National Park Crushes One-Month Visitation Record

Will discussions about implementing more timed visits get more serious as national park visitation momentum continues at a furious pace?. To be determined. And while it may not be as easy to plan a vacation as it once was, in one month, the number of people visiting Yellowstone National Park was equivalent to the number of people who actually live in the state of Montana.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Fishing restrictions shift in southwest Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday lifted evening fishing restrictions on the Madison River between Ennis dam and Yellowstone National Park. The lifted fishing restrictions open 91 miles of the Madison River in Montana to uninterrupted fishing — Yellowstone National Park still restricts fishing on all streams and rivers from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Yellowstone County, MTbuckrail.com

Yellowstone lifts afternoon fishing regulations

YELLOWSTONE — The fishing closure on rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park has been lifted as of today, Aug. 20, the park announced. On July 24, the park implemented a fishing closure after 2 p.m. on all rivers and streams within the park in response to high water temperatures and low stream flows. According to the park, conditions at the time were stressful and even fatal for trout.
HobbiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Campfires banned at most High Sierra campgrounds through summer and fall

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Campfires are no longer allowed at state parks in much of the High Sierra, including the areas around Lake Tahoe and Truckee, until at least December. On Tuesday, the leader of State Parks’ Sierra District,...
Billings, MTMissoulian

Fishing report: It's terrestrial time for dry fly anglers

BILLINGS — Fly fishing enthusiasts are enjoying fishing terrestrial patterns during these dog days of summer. Whether tying on an Ant, Cricket, Beetle or Hopper, anglers have the chance to experience the excitement of the fight when a hungry trout sips their fly. So check your fly box to make sure you have these summertime staples.
Helena, MTKULR8

Hunters encouraged to check for restrictions and closures before going out

HELENA, Mont. - As high fire danger is reported throughout Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is encouraging hunters to check for restrictions and closures before heading out. As a result of high fire danger, hunters may encounter closures or restrictions at Block Management Areas. Closures could change daily, and...
Hobbiesmontanarightnow.com

Fishing closures scheduled on portions of Big Hole River

HELENA, Mont. - Due to warm weather and dry conditions, full fishing closures will go into effect on portions on the Big Hole River at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Full fishing closures prohibit fishing at all times of day and will stay in effect until conditions improve. According...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Bison Leads Huge Line of Traffic at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO

Yellowstone National Park is widely famous for a lot of interesting reasons. However, it is not nationally famous for routine bison traffic although it does frequently occur. Nevertheless, park-goers experienced unusually backed-up traffic as one brazen bison decided to take a stroll down the park’s main road. https://youtu.be/SNXzT7OPUJw. Video can’t...
Bozeman, MTKHQ Right Now

Custer Gallatin National Forest to end fire restrictions in most areas

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire restrictions are ending in most areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1. A release from the U.S. Forest Service said fire restrictions will end on public lands within CGNF such as the Ashland, Beartooth, Yellowstone, Gardiner, Bozeman and Hebgen Lake ranger districts.
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Lucky Visitors Close To Bison, Avoid Being Gored In Yellowstone

Is NOT a good reason for someone to be within a few feet of a bison!. We hear about it time and time again...Yellowstone Visitor comes to park to see wildlife, visitor gets WAY too close to wildlife, visitor get's caught on video and visitor is labeled a 'Touron' for life! Sometimes they end up getting seriously hurt, luckily for two women they're just labeled 'Tourons'!
AnimalsBozeman Daily Chronicle

New book takes on contrasting histories of Yellowstone's bighorn sheep and mountain goats

Mountain goats and bighorn sheep, denizens of some of the most rugged terrain in the Yellowstone ecosystem, have vastly different stories. Bighorn sheep are native to this area, and there used to be a ton of them. After white people moved west, though, the populations tanked thanks to market hunting, habitat destruction and disease problems. Work to bring them back has had mixed results. Most populations are small and struggling.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

FISHING LINE

The varoom of motorcycle traffic and the very busy traffic resulting has created a bye week of sorts in area fishing as many anglers have elected to bide their time until a degree of normalcy returns to Western South Dakota. And daytime temps drop a bit and cooler nights begin to lower water temps raising fish to more workable depths.
Laurel, MTLaurel Outlook

Along the Yellowstone

Badges, I thought I didn’t need those stinking badges. It was August, 1982, and President Ronald Reagan rode into MetraPark on a stagecoach, waving his white cowboy hat and grinning like he was in a Hollywood movie. I was covering the Presidential visit for the Laurel Outlook and I didn’t seem to have the right badge to sit with the big press guys and gals from all over the country who came to cover the event. I was fine sitting in the cheap seats and snapping photos with my little Nikon camera. Of course, the photos were all blurry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy