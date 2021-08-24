Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waltham, MA

How to handle the infuriating ‘here we go again’ feeling as the Delta variant rages

By Stacey Colino The Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an unfortunate example of deja vu all over again. The devastating surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus has abruptly curbed our newfound freedom - bringing back mask mandates, restrictions and fear, and leaving many Americans frustrated, stuck, demoralized or worse. Among the most common responses are despair (I can’t go through this again!) or anger (I can’t believe I have to go through this again because some people won’t get vaccinated!) or a deep sense of weariness.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
City
Westwood, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Stress Hormone#Stress Management#Here We Go Again#Americans#Dickinson College#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy