How to handle the infuriating ‘here we go again’ feeling as the Delta variant rages

It’s an unfortunate example of deja vu all over again. The devastating surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus has abruptly curbed our newfound freedom - bringing back mask mandates, restrictions and fear, and leaving many Americans frustrated, stuck, demoralized or worse. Among the most common responses are despair (I can’t go through this again!) or anger (I can’t believe I have to go through this again because some people won’t get vaccinated!) or a deep sense of weariness.