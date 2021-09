Carlos is a contributing writer at Food Network. Chorizo is a popular ingredient in many Hispanic cuisines, as well as those influenced by Spain, such as the Philippines. Many people in the United States are familiar with chorizo in Mexican cuisine, where it is a very popular taco filling. However, that is just one type of chorizo and only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this category of sausages. From smokey cured Spanish chorizo to the crumbly Mexican varieties and herbaceous grilled chorizos of South America, there is much to explore within the world of chorizos. Here we explain what chorizo is and break down the differences between each type, including how to cook and enjoy them. By the time you finish reading this, you will become a veritable expert on these types of sausages!