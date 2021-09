No, your ears are not deceiving you: New Kendrick Lamar has arrived. On the heels of the news that K-Dot is finalizing his musical partnership with Top Dawg Entertainment, the rapper returns with his cousin Baby Keem on their single “Family Ties.” The pair also dropped off a visual starring Normani and on the track, both rappers exert their lyrical dominance. “Family Ties” is an encouraging look for Kendrick fans who have been anticipating his next album for years, as well as Baby Keem who continues to acquire deserved respect as an artist.