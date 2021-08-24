Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fear Street: A witch hunt slasher film perfect for horror skeptics

miamistudent.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy. Never again do I want to watch someone’s head go through a meat grinder. Of all the deaths in the fictitious town of Shadyside, the murder of preppy-schoolgirl-by-day, dirty-drug-dealer-by-night, Kate Schmidt, was the most gruesome to watch. In...

www.miamistudent.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Slasher Film#Fear Street#Shadyside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Netflix Teases Bob Ross Mystery Documentary Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Painter Bob Ross is arguably even more of a cultural icon today, in the 2020s, than he was during the 31 seasons The Joy of Painting initially aired from 1983-1994. The uniquely soothing positive presence of Ross transformed him, years after his death in 1995 from lymphoma, into a veritable saint of internet culture—which naturally also makes him the ideal candidate for a “but did you know about the dark side?” documentary.
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
TV SeriesDecider

Where Was ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Filmed?

Ready to go on a wellness retreat of your own? After streaming the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, you’ll surely be intrigued by the idea. The new Hulu series takes place at a lush health-and-wellness resort that promises transformative results. These days, with all the stress surrounding the pandemic and day-to-day life, that sounds like a real delight. So if you’ve been keeping up with Nine Perfect Strangers and are curious about the real life filming locations, we have you covered.
Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: “The Night House” a Gripping Horror Mystery

As a professional critic, I try always to maintain a certain detachment, and to not get pulled into a film’s manipulations—its emotional vortices. But there are moments in David Bruckner’s new horror film “The Night House” that are almost unbearable in their tension. Viewers may not simply feel their own full-body waves of goosebumps, as I did. So invasive is Bruckner’s technique that they may even feel actor Rebecca Hall’s own hairs rise through paranormal osmosis. I felt as disarmed, and helpless, as the character.
Movies/Film

Welcome To The Blumhouse 2021 Trailer: Four New Horror Films Head To Amazon

Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video are at it again with another round of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films. Last year, four Blumhouse movies premiered directly on Prime Video, and the results were...not great. Perhaps this new round of movies will be an improvement. Once again, we'll be getting four new movies, with two dropping on one weekend, and two more dropping the following weekend. The titles include "Bingo Hell" directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero; "Black as Night" directed by Maritte Lee Go; "Madres" directed by Ryan Zaragoza; and "The Manor" directed by Axelle Carolyn.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

5 best horror movies and series to watch on Netflix

Spoiler accompanies you with new recommendations for streaming. This time we bring you a Top 5 of productions so that you can see accompanied and with the light on. Today we choose the 5 best horror movies and series to enjoy on the screen of Netflix. We took the trouble...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Horror Flop Is Blowing Up On Streaming

As a general rule, low budget horror can always be relied on to draw in a crowd and turn a profit at the box office. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences will still turn up in their droves in the hopes that some well-timed jump scares or supernatural shenanigans will leave them watching the movie between the gaps in their fingers.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Netflix's New Horror Series Is Perfect for Haunting of Hill House Fans

Watch: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Stars Tease Horror & Romance. Midnight Mass is not The Haunting season three, but we'd understand why you might think that. On Monday, August 9, Netflix released the first bone-chilling trailer for its new horror series, Midnight Mass, which premieres September 24—and fans of Mike Flanagan's creepy tales should get ready to see some familiar faces.
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Reveals Evil Dead II Easter Egg on Twitter

The upcoming Evil Dead Rise will chart a new course for the beloved franchise, but there will be a number of connections and references it makes to the adventures that came before it, which includes director Lee Cronin confirming there's a subtle homage specifically to Evil Dead II. Cronin took to Twitter to share a photo from the film's set and a pizza box which read "Henrietta’s Pizzeria," which fans will likely know is a reference to the 1987 sequel in which Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams discovered the ghoulish Henrietta Knowby in the basement of the series' iconic cabin. Evil Dead Rise does not yet have a release date.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechSpot

Nestflix is an alternate reality Netflix where fake movies and TV shows exist

Through the looking glass: It’s not uncommon for movies and television shows to feature fictitious works as part of their plotlines. BoJack Horseman, the animated TV series from Netflix, is based on an anthropomorphic horse that starred in a 90s sitcom called Horsin’ Around. 30 Rock has a story arc about a character promoting a movie called The Rural Juror.
Movieseriereader.com

Real Horror Show:Censor works better as a character study than horror

For time immemorial, self-proclaimed guardians of morality have sought to censor works of art, often in the name of protecting the children while real-life horrors were conveniently ignored. No other time best emphasized this dichotomy than the "Video Nasties" panic of 1980s Britain. Horror movies were heavily censored or banned completely for the "benefit of the youth" while socio-political and economic upheaval wreaked havoc on the country. Prano Bailey-Bond takes us back to those days with her directorial debut Censor. The film does a wonderful job of showing us that the desire for censorship often tells us more about the people doing the censoring than works they wish to ban.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'The Night House' Stars on the Film's Loud Jump Scares and Female-Led Horror

“The Night House,” the upcoming psychological horror directed by David Bruckner, follows the trend of recent films, like “The Invisible Man,” “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” by centering on female protagonists dealing with grief and trauma. However, this movie sets itself apart by cranking up the volume on the jump scares. During...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Not Quite Thriller, Drama, or Horror, John and the Hole is Mostly Nothing at All

It’s hard to say what’s going on with John, the titular preteen who decides one day to drug his whole family and place them in an unfinished, abandoned bunker on the land near their home. And it’s as hard to know what’s going on with John—given no real depth or motivation to his character—as it is with the film that he’s in, a purposefully ambiguous genre hybrid that embraces so little of any one genre that it ends up feeling like it belongs to no genre at all. Similarly, John and the Hole does not want to adhere to any theme or thesis; it’s as if the film wants to be nothing, as if “It’s just, like, nothing. It’s just, like, not important, like, it doesn’t matter.” A completely detached exercise in bewilderment that’s enigmatic nature comes off less Lynchian and more “unfinished scriptian,” director Pascual Sisto’s feature debut aims for intrigue but settles comfortably in mediocrity.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Shudder has acquired period horror feature The Last Thing Mary Saw from writer and director Edoardo Vitaletti. The horror streaming service from AMC Networks acquired the film before its world premiere Sunday at the 25th annual Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. Sudder will release...
MoviesComicBook

The Last Thing Mary Saw Review: Haunting Debut Feature is Stacked With Horror Royalty (Fantasia Film Festival)

With period, folk horror, there is always the risk of a story being near alien for cell-phone savvy audiences, but scary is scary and it doesn’t matter if your characters know what texting or paved roads are, and The Last Thing Mary Saw is scary. Like The Witch before it, writer/director Edoardo Vitaletti’s new film feels steeped in a specific time and oozes atmosphere at every turn. Comparisons to the two will be easy to make, though the former was more committed to period-accurate authenticity and they would make a solid pairing, but there’s more going on here than just what it has in common with another popular horror flick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy