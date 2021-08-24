Fear Street: A witch hunt slasher film perfect for horror skeptics

It’s hard to say what’s going on with John, the titular preteen who decides one day to drug his whole family and place them in an unfinished, abandoned bunker on the land near their home. And it’s as hard to know what’s going on with John—given no real depth or motivation to his character—as it is with the film that he’s in, a purposefully ambiguous genre hybrid that embraces so little of any one genre that it ends up feeling like it belongs to no genre at all. Similarly, John and the Hole does not want to adhere to any theme or thesis; it’s as if the film wants to be nothing, as if “It’s just, like, nothing. It’s just, like, not important, like, it doesn’t matter.” A completely detached exercise in bewilderment that’s enigmatic nature comes off less Lynchian and more “unfinished scriptian,” director Pascual Sisto’s feature debut aims for intrigue but settles comfortably in mediocrity.