A boat survey is really important for anyone buying – or even acquiring – a secondhand boat. Last month we asked marine surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies to take a look at the PBO Project Boat, Maximus. The 43-year-old Maxi 84 was offered to us by reader Daniel Kirtley, but before we accepted I wanted to know how much work was involved, as it would be me – the magazine features editor – taking on the project, and becoming a boat owner for the very first time.