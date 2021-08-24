Texas Ag commissioner Miller congratulates LC-M for achievements
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the nutrition team at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD has successfully completed the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) 2021 Spring Farm Fresh Challenge. They joined schools and childcare providers across Texas to Eat Local, Teach Local and Be Social from April 12 through May 14. The children at LCM ate local foods, learned about Texas agriculture, and the staff shared their success on social media. The challenge is part of Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative created to connect farmers and ranchers with operators of nutrition programs administered by TDA.www.orangeleader.com
Comments / 0