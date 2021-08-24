AVTouchBar for Mac

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is an absolute beast. With an Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake processor and up to 16GB of RAM, this is the best overall Chromebook you can buy today. To harness all that power, you’ll definitely need a few accessories. When you get to the office or back home, you can transform the CX9 into a full workstation with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard. And that’s not all, you can also add a USI pen for note taking, a dock for improved connectivity and more. In this article we’ll focus on mice, running down some of the best options available for the CX9.