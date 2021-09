Rain will be winding down in the early morning hours on Thursday for southern Vermont where rain fell steadily and heavily overnight. we will get some clearing in the morning but still expect a mostly cloudy sky for most of the afternoon and even a few stray showers leftover. After a morning in the 50s, temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s in the Champlain Valley and some higher terrain communities may only get into the low 60s, so it will be a chilly afternoon by September standards. Wind will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, making it feel even cooler.