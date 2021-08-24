Cheyenne Man Arrested For Starting Fire, Assaulting Cop, Meth

UPDATE 1 P.M.; Cheyenne Police on Saturday released more details on a Friday afternoon shooting incident, including the name of the suspect:. ''On August 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Ontario Avenue. It is alleged that the passenger of a 2012 Toyota Camry, later identified as Harley Cole, 27, of Cheyenne, fired shots in the direction of several local businesses while traveling east on Dell Range Blvd. The driver of a passing pickup truck reportedly noticed the firearm, notified police, and proceeded to follow the Camry to a residence near the 6700 block of Braehill Road. Cole then pointed his firearm in the direction of the truck driver. Responding officers quickly arrived at the location and apprehended Cole. He was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County jail for aggravated assault (threat with a weapon).''