Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Man Arrested For Starting Fire, Assaulting Cop, Meth

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 9 days ago
A 42-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly starting a fire in an apartment where two children were present, according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police say the CPD and Cheyenne Fire Rescue were called to a report of a structure fire at the Capitol...

