Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Barrow AFC vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Several Premier League clubs start their involvement in the EFL Cup this week, with one of the high profile David versus Goliath clashes set to see Barrow AFC face Aston Villa .

Barrow only returned to the football league last season after close to half a century in the lower reaches of the game, finishing 21st last season and sitting in 16th this term following one win in their opening four matches.

Villa ended last year in mid-table in the Premier League and are seeking to push on towards European spots this year, despite the loss of Jack Grealish after his British record transfer to Manchester City .

Dean Smith’s side beat Newcastle at the weekend to record their first win of 2021/22, though a much-changed side is likely to be on show in midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45 pm on Tuesday 24 August at The Dunes Hotel Stadium in Cumbria.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Matthew Platt, Tom Beadling and Jamie Devitt are among Barrow’s injury absentees.

Confirmed line-ups

BAR - Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, White, Taylor, Banks, Brough; Gordon, Zanzala

AST - Steer; Guilbert, Tuanzebe, Hause, Targett; Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Hourihane; Philogene-Bidace, Archer, El Ghazi

Odds

Barrow 8/1

Draw 4/1

Aston Villa 5/11

Prediction

Even with changes, Villa should be strong enough to beat a fourth-tier side and progress - a cup run should be high on their agenda this season. Barrow 1-2 Villa .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

227K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Devitt
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Tom Beadling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#Aston Villa#League Cup#Barrow Afc#Goliath#The Premier League#European#British#Brown Ellis#Philogene Bidace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFACBS Sports

Reims vs. PSG: Lionel Messi's club debut live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut Sunday when the heavy Ligue 1 favorites travel to Reims for Matchday 4. Saturday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said Messi will be in the squad for the game, which comes just before the international break where the Argentine will be with his country for World Cup qualifying. This might be one of our few chances to see Messi alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with Mbappe potentially on his way to Real Madrid.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in a meeting of two teams who challenged for the top four and narrowly missed out on Champions Legaue qualification last season. Leicester finished fifth in the table while West Ham were a point behind in sixth, with both teams within a win of beating Chelsea to fourth place. Both sides were involved in the race for Champions League qualification for much of the season, and their last meeting at the London Stadium proved vital with West Ham recording a dramatic 3-2 win to dent Leicester’s hopes. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news,...
UEFANBC Sports

Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream, TV, start time

Two of the big six’s fierce London derby rivals meet this weekend when Arsenal and Chelsea bring very different opening weekend results to the Emirates Stadium (Watch at 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and live stream online at NBCSports.com). Arsenal struggled and labored in a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Brentford...
UEFACBS Sports

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Barcelona look to make it two wins from two in this young La Liga season when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday for Matchday 2. Ronald Koeman's men opened up the season with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad but now face the other Basque Country side in an intriguing clash. On the other side, Marcelino's team started off their season on Monday with a 0-0 draw at Elche.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s side started their post-Jack Grealish era in disappointing style, suffering defeat against newly promoted Watford in a thrilling 3-2 opener. Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings both made their Villa debuts, with the latter scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time, while Leon Bailey impressed after coming off the bench. Newcastle also came out on the wrong side of a rollercoaster fixture, falling to a 4-2 defeat against West Ham last weekend. The Magpies twice took the lead courtesy of Callum Wilson and Jacob...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Barrow

Aston Villa take on Barrow in the Carabao Cup later tonight and Dean Smith’s men will be looking to pick up a comfortable win away from home. Villa are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Newcastle United and they will be full of confidence.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Brom vs Arsenal prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

West Bromwich Albion will look to show they are ready for a big season and an immediate return to the Premier League, when they host Arsenal in the EFL Cup.The Baggies have made a good start to the Championship campaign after being relegated last term, winning three out of four so far - but taking a top-flight scalp in a domestic cup would add major confidence and impetus to their early-season form under Valerien Ismael.Arsenal have been the total opposite - ending last season in good form when the pressure was off, but dismal at the start of this term.Two...
Premier LeaguePosted by
MassLive.com

Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup

Arsenal will look to earn its first victory in all competitions this season on Wednesday afternoon when it travels to The Hawthorns to battle West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the 2021-22 English Carabao Cup. Relegated from the English Premier League following this past campaign, the Baggies have gotten off to a hot start in the EFL Championship, winning its last three league contests highlighted by a team-high three goals for Callum Robinson. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, will be eager to ease the pressure on him and pick up a victory in this competition after dropping their first two English Premier League games of the season.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Player Ratings: AFC Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa

With Aston Villa in attendance, the prospect of facing a Premier League outfit allowed League 2 AFC Barrow to enjoy their record home attendance as over 4,000 fans (600 of them being Villans) witnessed the potential of a giant-killing, which was swiftly removed as the away side ran out competent winners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy