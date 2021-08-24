Barrow AFC vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Several Premier League clubs start their involvement in the EFL Cup this week, with one of the high profile David versus Goliath clashes set to see Barrow AFC face Aston Villa .

Barrow only returned to the football league last season after close to half a century in the lower reaches of the game, finishing 21st last season and sitting in 16th this term following one win in their opening four matches.

Villa ended last year in mid-table in the Premier League and are seeking to push on towards European spots this year, despite the loss of Jack Grealish after his British record transfer to Manchester City .

Dean Smith’s side beat Newcastle at the weekend to record their first win of 2021/22, though a much-changed side is likely to be on show in midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45 pm on Tuesday 24 August at The Dunes Hotel Stadium in Cumbria.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Matthew Platt, Tom Beadling and Jamie Devitt are among Barrow’s injury absentees.

Confirmed line-ups

BAR - Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, White, Taylor, Banks, Brough; Gordon, Zanzala

AST - Steer; Guilbert, Tuanzebe, Hause, Targett; Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Hourihane; Philogene-Bidace, Archer, El Ghazi

Odds

Barrow 8/1

Draw 4/1

Aston Villa 5/11

Prediction

Even with changes, Villa should be strong enough to beat a fourth-tier side and progress - a cup run should be high on their agenda this season. Barrow 1-2 Villa .