After over a year of border restrictions, Canada is now allowing fully vaccinated Americans to visit—and a U.S. to Canada road trip is a great way to take advantage, while also avoiding the often-crowded airport experience. For travelers looking to head north of the border this summer in the privacy of their own car, these are nine scenic routes that we love, with tips on where to stay, eat, and more. The best part? Each of these Canada road trip itineraries has starting points in the U.S., so you can enjoy every bit of the drive.