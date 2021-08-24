Is Barrow AFC vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

The League Cup second round sees Premier League side Aston Villa pitted against fourth-tier Barrow AFC.

After winning promotion to League Two a couple of seasons ago, Barrow finished 21st last term - their first season in the football league in almost half a century. They beat Scunthorpe United in the EFL Cup first round to book their spot against Villa.

Dean Smith’s team picked up their first win of the campaign over the weekend, Danny Ings helping Villa beat Newcastle 2-0 , but it will likely be a much-changed team this time out.

They have won this competition five times in their history, but the last occasion was back in 1996 - and that remains their most recent piece of silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45 pm on Tuesday 24 August at The Dunes Hotel Stadium in Cumbria.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Matthew Platt, Tom Beadling and Jamie Devitt are among Barrow’s injury absentees.

Confirmed line-ups

BAR - Farman; Brown, Ellis, Grayson; Hutton, White, Taylor, Banks, Brough; Gordon, Zanzala

AST - Steer; Guilbert, Tuanzebe, Hause, Targett; Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Hourihane; Philogene-Bidace, Archer, El Ghazi

Odds

Barrow 8/1

Draw 4/1

Aston Villa 5/11

Prediction

Even with changes, Villa should be strong enough to beat a fourth-tier side and progress - a cup run should be high on their agenda this season. Barrow 1-2 Villa .