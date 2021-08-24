Four Random Facts Tuesday 8/24/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

The average amount in a change jar is $68, but if it holds a rare coin, it could be worth hundreds more! Read on for ways to spot coins worth a fortune. “First, set aside any coins that have a different color, weight or image than what you usually see-that’s a sign it’s worth further investigation,” says numismatist Neil S. Berman, owner of Mount Kisco Gold & Silver in Mount Kisco, New York, and co-author of Coin Collecting for Dummies. Over the years, the U.S. Mint has made numerous changes to the appearance of coins and the metals used to manufacture them, making some worth far more. For example, 1926 S Buffalo nickels featuring a Native American chief on one side and a buffalo on the other are worth up to $1,000.
