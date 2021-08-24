The Landis Theater Presents The Iron Maidens On September 8th
(VINELAND, NJ) -- The Landis Theater presents The Iron Maidens on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00pm. Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition. The band boasts beauty as well as excellent musicianship, lively stage presence, and a remarkable stage show with theatrical scenes interspersed throughout. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 6:30pm.www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0