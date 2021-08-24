Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vineland, NJ

The Landis Theater Presents The Iron Maidens On September 8th

newjerseystage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(VINELAND, NJ) -- The Landis Theater presents The Iron Maidens on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00pm. Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition. The band boasts beauty as well as excellent musicianship, lively stage presence, and a remarkable stage show with theatrical scenes interspersed throughout. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 6:30pm.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
State
California State
Vineland, NJ
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Musical Theater#Movie Theater#The Iron Maidens#Iron#The Rock City News Awards#New Jersey Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Iron Maidens Will Bring The Energy & Give El Paso A Show Saturday

When you think of cover bands, there's some that TRULY capture the essence of the band they're emulating. Iron Maiden is one of those bands where not just anyone can do a tribute for them. They have to TRULY capture the magic of the band & there's only one band that can truly pay respects to Iron Maiden... The Iron Maidens.
Howell, NJnewjerseystage.com

The Howell PAL Theater Company Presents "Annie" at The Strand

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) — The Howell PAL Theater Company will return to ‘LIVE’ theater with the Broadway musical Annie, on stage September 10th and 11th at The Historic Strand Theater in Lakewood, New Jersey for three performances. Set in 1930s in New York City, Annie is the story of a gutsy, red-headed orphan determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago and left her on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, Miss Hannigan.
Pitman, NJnewjerseystage.com

The Broadway Theatre of Pitman presents "The Marvelous Wonderettes"

(PITMAN, NJ) -- The Broadway Theatre of Pitman presents The Marvelous Wonderettes across two weekends in September (17-19 and 24-26). This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

TAP Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’ At WHS Theater

Theatre Arts Productions (TAP) presented Shrek The Musical between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 at the Wellington High School theater. The actors on stage ranged in age from 6 to 68. After a difficult year, Director Jaycie Cohen was happy to get back to performances. “It’s magical and amazing to bring everyone together,” she said. TAP’s next performance will be The Addams Family in October. For more information, call (561) 568-8659 or visit www.tapstars.org. PHOTOS BY ERIN DAVISSON.
Performing Artsculturemap.com

Cinnamon Path Theater presents Columbus or Bust

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cinnamon Path Theater presents Columbus or Bust, a comedy benefit with cabaret, music, drag, and more, featuring comedian Ky Krebs; the world-renown talents of Trixie; Miss Pat, the First Lady of Softball Austin; and a 2021 update of Max Langert's FronteraFest hit Sunday Slugg'rz. Guests can cheer on the Austin Ball'rz as they head to the Gay Softball World Series in Ohio.
Theater & Dancehenrico.us

Henrico Theater Company presents LOVE LETTERS

Andrew Makepeace Ladd, III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends. LOVE LETTERS is comprised of their letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways but continued to share confidences. As the actors read the letters aloud it is eloquently clear how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Son Mourns Death of Country Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall in Moving Tribute

On Friday, August 20th, the country music world mourned the death of Tom T Hall. Artists and fans alike shared their memories of The Storyteller. They remembered him as a songwriter’s songwriter, a legend, and much more. However, Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, remembers Hall in a different light. Hall wasn’t just a country music legend to John. He was a family friend. He sent his condolences to Hall’s family in a touching Instagram post last night.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy