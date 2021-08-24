MMS support program to help ultra-rare disease research
The CRO has launched an initiative that offers help navigating regulatory issues for ultra-rare disease patient advocacy groups that demonstrate a need. The contract research organization (CRO) MMS Holdings Inc. (MMS) has recently announced its new pro-bono support program. The initiative aims to advance research for ultra-rare diseases by providing regulatory assistance for patient advocacy groups that show the greatest need.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
