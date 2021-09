It feels like Google is bumping up Chrome's version number every other day, with one release following right after the other, but things are about to get even worse. As the company announced in March, new Chrome releases will come to our devices every four weeks from now on instead of every six. Chrome 94, which has just been released to the beta channel, is the first version to live on that fast four-week cycle. You can download it over at APK Mirror right now.