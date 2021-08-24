Destiny 2 Witch Queen leaks are dropping major spoilers about Destiny’s future
As Destiny 2 fans wait patiently to learn more about the Witch Queen expansion that will be coming next year, the PlayStation Store in Australia is actively working on throwing as many spoilers at us as possible. With the Destiny 2 showcase happening later today, many people want to leave their day spoiler-free, so consider this a spoiler warning. What follows are pictures and words about the future of Destiny 2 that you may want to avoid if you wish to head into the reveal with a fresh mind.www.gamepur.com
